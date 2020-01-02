Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A post-mortem examination found Jefferey Wiafe died from a stab wound to the chest

A man who was fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve has been named by police.

Jefferey Wiafe was stabbed in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old from Milton Keynes died in hospital and a post-mortem examination found his cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Three men, aged 68, 42 and 32, and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody,

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Thames Valley Police said there would be an "increased police presence in the area"

Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "While we realise that this incident will have caused great concern in the local area, we are confident that there is no wider threat to the local community and that this incident is an isolated one.

"We are investigating the incident thoroughly and would ask the community not to speculate as to the circumstances surrounding this."

Thames Valley Police said officers had "stepped up patrols" in the area.

The force has appealed for anyone who "believed that they have witnessed an altercation in the vicinity of Carradine Crescent on New Year's Eve" to contact officers.