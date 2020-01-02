Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christine Ford, 71, had lived in the village of Flamstead for about 10 years

A man has admitted murdering a 71-year-old woman found dead in her 17th Century village home.

The body of Christine Ford was found dead in her almshouse home in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, on 27 July.

At Luton Crown Court Brian Coote, 65, of High Street, Flamstead, admitted murdering the former hairdresser. He is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Mrs Ford moved to the village from the Isle of Wight about 10 years ago to be closer to her family.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police officers found Mrs Ford dead at her almshouse on 27 July

She was offered one of the four almshouses, built in the 1600s, and was known in Flamstead for tending the church gardens.

The almshouses are run by a trust and are for people who have local connections and need affordable housing.

Mrs Ford had been reported missing by her family on 27 July.

Police arrived at the almshouse at about 21:00 BST that night and found Mrs Ford who had suffered multiple injuries.