Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to Vicarage Road at about 03:17 BST on 3 July 2019

A Bangladeshi man who stayed in the UK after his visa ran out has admitted a triple knife attack near a football club's stadium.

Khaled Ahmed, 36, pleaded guilty to three charges of wounding with intent and one of possessing a knife near Watford's Vicarage Road ground.

Ahmed appeared at St Albans Crown Court via a video link from Bedford prison.

Three victims - men in their 30s and 40s and a woman in her 30s - were attacked in the early hours in July.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The road was cordoned off during the investigation

Ahmed, of Grenadier Close, St Albans, was arrested after police were called to Vicarage Road at 03:17 BST on 3 July last year.

In court, Ahmed was aided by a Bengali interpreter and admitted the charges when his trial was due to start. He raised his hand each time he said: "Guilty."

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said the police had asked if he had any convictions in Bangladesh but had yet to receive a response.

He had no convictions in the UK.

Mr Mulgrew said: "In terms of his immigration status he is an 'overstayer'."

Judge Michael Kay QC remanded him in custody for a probation officer to prepare a report.

He said: "Inevitably there will be a lengthy custodial sentence."

Sentence was adjourned until 31 January.