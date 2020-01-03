Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christine Ford, 71, had lived in the village of Flamstead for about 10 years

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a 71-year-old woman at her village home.

The body of Christine Ford was found dead in her 17th Century almshouse home in Flamstead on 27 July.

At Luton Crown Court, Brian Coote, 65, of High Street, Flamstead, admitted killing the former hairdresser.

Judge Andrew Bright said Coote had subjected Mrs Ford to "sustained and terrifying brutality". He was told he would serve at least 15 years.

The judge said: "Christine Ford was a kind, caring and thoroughly decent woman who had done you no harm at all."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Brian Coote admitted killing Mrs Ford

Mrs Ford moved to the village from the Isle of Wight about 10 years ago to be closer to her family.

She was offered one of the four almshouses, built in the 1600s, and was known in Flamstead for tending the church gardens.

The almshouses are run by a trust and are for people who have local connections and need affordable housing.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police officers found Mrs Ford dead at her almshouse on 27 July

Mrs Ford had been reported missing by her family on 27 July.

Police arrived at the almshouse at about 21:00 BST that night and found Mrs Ford with multiple injuries.

Jonathan Woodcock, defending, said Coote could not explain why he had carried out the murder.

The court heard he had not told detectives who interviewed him why he had committed the crime, or spoken to doctors while in custody.