Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M1 was closed after the crash on Saturday morning

A "serious" crash between two HGVs has closed the M1 in Bedfordshire in both directions.

The crash happened at about 06:43 GMT on Saturday on the southbound side between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 near Bedford.

The road is expected to be closed for "some time".

Motorists are being asked to seek other routes. Supporters travelling to the FA Cup match between Fulham and Aston Villa have been advised to use the M40.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an air ambulance was mobilised and a land ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle, and three hazardous area response team vehicles attended.