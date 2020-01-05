Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Jefferey Wiafe

The family of a "dearly loved" man stabbed to death on New Year's Eve have paid tribute to him.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Three men and one woman, all from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of his murder and have been released on police bail.

Mr Wiafe's family called him "a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend".

"You are funny, caring and dearly loved and missed by us all. Rest in perfect peace - till we meet again in Heaven," a statement issued through police added.

The four people arrested in connection with Mr Wiafe's death - three men aged 68, 42 and 32, and a 38-year-old woman - have been bailed until later in January.