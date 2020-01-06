Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Monty Chitta was found dead in Cardigan Street, Luton, on Christmas Day

Police are trying to trace members of the public who tried to help a man who was found dead on Christmas Day.

Monty Chitta, 53, was found on Cardigan Street in Luton at about 07:20 GMT. Post-mortem tests concluded he died of injuries "consistent with a fall".

Bedfordshire Police is treating Mr Chitta's death as "non-suspicious" but has appealed for anyone who saw him before his death to contact officers.

Det Insp Tom Hamm said the force was "not looking to apportion blame".

"We need to get answers for his family who lost their loved on Christmas Day," he said.

"While we now know some of Monty's movements before this tragic incident, we are working to establish what happened between him falling and being found by officers.

"If you tried to help Monty, or saw him in the street prior to 07:20, please do get in touch.

"Even if you spoke to officers at the scene on the day we would still like to hear from you."