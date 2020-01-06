Image caption Ayanleh Warsuma Hosh was found after collapsing in the street

A drug dealer's throat was slit as he grappled with a woman he claimed owed him money, a court has heard.

Ayanleh Hosh, 41, known as AJ, died when his jugular artery was severed by the boyfriend of a woman who he said had the drug debt, a jury was told.

Andrew Kiernan, 35, allegedly grabbed a knife because he feared for his and his partner's life.

At Luton Crown Court, Mr Kiernan, of Watling Street, Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, denies murder.

Mr Hosh was found with multiple stab wounds in Ramsons Avenue, Milton Keynes at 10:54 BST on 28 July, 2019, near the flat of Amy Custance, the woman he said owed him money.

He had told her he "wanted to talk" and asked her to "share crack with him" but when she said no he refused to leave, said Eloise Marshall QC, prosecuting.

When Mr Kiernan arrived at the flat a fight broke out between the two men, the jury was told.

The court heard that during the fight Ms Custance texted a friend to say: "AJ here kicking off", and that as she called another friend Mr Hosh slapped the phone from her hand and pushed her onto a bed, putting his hands on her throat.

Image caption Police cordoned off the scene in Ramsons Avenue

Mr Kiernan then grabbed Mr Hosh and slit his throat from behind, Ms Marshall said.

The court heard Mr Hosh was found by police, called by a concerned friend of Ms Custance's and was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Kiernan told police during interview Mr Hosh said Ms Custance had a drug debt and had threatened to shoot the couple and kill their families.

He claimed he grabbed a knife from the kitchen to stop the attack on his partner and that he thought Mr Hosh was going to kill them both, the court heard.

However, the prosecution said there was no evidence of Mr Kiernan trying to pull the unarmed Mr Hosh off Ms Custance before the fatal stabbing and his response "went beyond what was reasonable and proportionate".

The trial continues.