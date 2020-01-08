Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Former mayor Janette Dunbavand was diagnosed with dementia in February 2018

A man shot dead his wife who had dementia then killed himself as he "could not bear" to see her suffer, an inquest has heard.

Janette Dunbavand, a former mayor of Berkhamsted, and her husband John were found at their home in Northchurch, Hertfordshire, on 22 March.

Mr Dunbavand had called police and said he had shot his wife and was about to kill himself, the hearing was told.

A note at the couple's home said: "The kindest thing...is to end it."

Hertfordshire Coroner's Court heard Mr and Mrs Dunbavand, both 81, had been married for 60 years before she was diagnosed with dementia in February 2018.

The pair were described as an "extremely close couple" but the inquest heard Mr Dunbavand was finding things "increasingly difficult" as his wife's "condition worsened".

Mrs Dunbavand served as the mayor of Berkhamsted from 1994 until 1995

Five days before Mrs Dunbavand was due to move into a care home her husband called police and "stated he had shot his wife because she had severe dementia and that police could find him in the back garden as he would shoot himself next," the inquest heard.

When police arrived they found Mrs Dunbavand had been shot twice in the chest in the bedroom with a legally owned shotgun while Mr Dunbavand's body was in the garden.

Officers at the scene discovered a note to the couple's two children written by Mr Dunbavand which stated: "Life is so awful now for both of us so the kindest, nicest thing I can do...is to end it."

The couple's daughter Susan described her father's actions as "a selfless act of love and devotion".

Det Con Jason Rice from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "[Mr Dunbavand's] actions of Friday 22 March appear to be the actions of a desperate man who loved his wife so much that he could not bear to be without her or [see her] suffering the way she was."

Senior coroner for Hertfordshire Geoffrey Sullivan concluded Mrs Dunbavand's death was as a result of an unlawful killing and recorded Mr Dunbavand's death as suicide.