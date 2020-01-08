Image copyright Leung family Image caption Hang Yin Leung, pictured with her husband, died 11 days after she was attacked in her Milton Keynes home during a burglary

A former policewoman had a heart attack after chasing off six armed robbers at her home, an inquest was told.

Hang Yin Leung, 64, died 11 days after falling ill at Milton Keynes police station, having given a statement.

In it she said masked men burst into the property in Orne Gardens in January 2017 and threatened her with a pick axe before she chased them away.

They stole jewellery, cash and her Hong Kong police medal but, despite a TV appeal, nobody has ever been charged.

Her statement, read at the start of the inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court, said: "Male one pushed me down to the floor of the lounge and used an ice pick to threaten me. I struggled and he used his hand to hit me three to four times to the back of my head.

"They asked me a few times 'money money,' but I did not respond. I was not injured, but my heart was jumping very fast."

The inquest heard she chased the men away from the home.

Her son Keith Leung said he was with her when she gave the police statement and described what she went through as "an horrendous ordeal."

"She was a strong, indomitable woman who had battled breast cancer," he said.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police body cam footage showed the destruction caused by the men, who stole cash and jewellery

Mrs Leung lived with her husband Chun Yau, who was working at their Chinese takeaway when the house was ransacked.

They had moved to the UK from Hong Kong in 1991.

Thames Valley Police told the inquest there was no forensic information at the scene, no CCTV and no witnesses.

There have been four arrests but no charges in the case, which appeared on Channel 4 documentary Catching A Killer in May 2018.

The inquest is expected to last up to three days.