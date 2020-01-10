Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jefferey Wiafe was stabbed in the chest

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed on New Year's Eve.

Jefferey Wiafe, 22, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December.

Tyriq Alowooja and Brooke Turrell, both aged 20 and from Milton Keynes, are due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Four people previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Wiafe was stabbed in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes

Mr Alowooja, of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Ms Turrell, of Stratford Road, Wolverton, has been charged with one count of murder.