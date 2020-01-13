Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption James Parsons was "left for dead" after Liam Dellaway crashed into him and fled the scene

A man who killed a cyclist by crashing into him had never taken a driving test, a court heard.

Prosecutors said James Parsons, 68, was "left for dead" when Liam Dellaway drove away from the scene in Ickleford, Hertfordshire, on 19 September.

Dellaway, 25, of Booker Lane, High Wycombe, said he failed to stop as he was "in shock and wanted to get home".

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and has been sentenced to six years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified, causing death while uninsured, dangerous driving and two counts of leaving petrol stations without paying for fuel.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Liam Dellaway had previously committed a number of driving offences, despite never having a licence

St Alban's Crown Court heard that prior to the crash Dellaway had tailgated another vehicle before pulling out to overtake.

As he drove round a bend he crashed into Mr Parsons who was travelling home from an outing with a cycling group.

Prosecuting, Peter Shaw said: "Marks on the the road show Dellaway braked heavily after the collision obviously realising he had struck someone, but then fled the scene."

Mr Parsons, from Letchworth, was thrown onto the bonnet of the car and hit the windscreen, the court heard.

The keen cyclist died on 20 September from multiple traumatic injuries.

'Emergency stop'

Moments after hitting Mr Parsons on Arlesey Road, Delaware overtook two vehicles and a bus, forcing an oncoming motorist to perform an emergency stop.

Later that day Dellaway sold the Volkswagen Golf, which belonged to his girlfriend, for £500. He was arrested on 19 October.

The court heard that Dellaway had previously committed a number of driving offences despite never having taken a driving test.

He told the court at the time of the crash he had been reaching for a plastic bottle in the footwell, fearing it might roll under a pedal.

He said he did not know what he had struck and told the court: "I just panicked. I was in shock and wanted to get home."

Dellaway has also been banned from driving for six years and was told he would have to take an extended driving test before being allowed on the road.