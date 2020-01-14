Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Justice McCann shot a stranger in the chest

A drug dealer who shot a stranger in the chest at close range has been jailed for 22 and a half years.

Justice McCann, 22, fired a gun at the man in Luton on 10 August, narrowly missing his heart.

The victim, who spent two weeks in hospital after the attack, said it had destroyed his life and left him too frightened to leave the house.

McCann, of Ravenhill Way, Luton, admitted attempted murder, possessing firearms and intent to supply cannabis.

CCTV showed him shooting at a car minutes earlier.

The judge said it was believed to be part of a "territorial" issue between him and the people in the car.

A gun was found in a nearby alleyway

Shortly afterwards, the victim, in his 20s, and two friends were approached by McCann in New Town Street.

Prosecutor Alan Blake said: "The gunman became aggressive and pushed the victim.

"He fired at his chest from a very close range of about a metre."

The court heard none of the men knew McCann, who they said appeared drunk or high on drugs.

Sentencing him to 22 and a half years with five years on licence, Judge Mark Bishop called him a "dangerous offender".

He said: "These were grave offences in which you almost killed a man totally unknown to you."

The victim said he has been unable to hold down his warehouse job since being shot.

In a statement he said: "I had a brilliant social life. Now I am frightened to leave the house or go to the local shop.

"This incident has destroyed my life."