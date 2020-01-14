Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Prem Chandra pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to the rapes in 1996 and 1997

A man has admitted raping a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman in the 1990s.

Prem Chandra pleaded guilty to the rape of the teenager on 25 June 1996 and the woman on 30 July 1997, both in Bedford.

Chandra, 46, of St Leonard's Avenue in the town, was released on bail on condition he hands in his passport.

Judge Andrew Bright QC said they were "two extremely serious offences" and he would receive a "lengthy" sentence when he reappears at Luton Crown Court.

Bedfordshire Police said that at the time of the rapes forensic evidence did not match with any offenders.

But a review of undetected rapes and sexual offences which occurred between 1974 and 1999 allowed the force to match Chandra's DNA profile from samples taken when he was convicted for another offence in 2008.

Det Insp Emma Pitts said: "We must thank the victims for their bravery and their assistance in bringing these cases to court, and hope the outcome is able to provide some form of closure."

Chandra, formerly known as Putul Nath, has been put on sex offenders register and will appear at court again for sentencing on 9 March.