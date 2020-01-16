Dunstable bus crash kills pedestrian
- 16 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a bus.
The man died at the scene of the crash, on a busway - a guided track that only buses can use - in Jeans Way in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The busway runs between Luton and Dunstable and separates public transport from the main roads.
The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and is "making initial enquiries".
Bus services were delayed while investigations were carried out but resumed on Thursday.