Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A man died at the scene of the crash in Jeans Way, Dunstable

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a bus.

The man died at the scene of the crash, on a busway - a guided track that only buses can use - in Jeans Way in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The busway runs between Luton and Dunstable and separates public transport from the main roads.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and is "making initial enquiries".

Bus services were delayed while investigations were carried out but resumed on Thursday.