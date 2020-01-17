Image copyright Garston Fire Station Image caption Firefighters used a giant ladder, hose reel, jet and breathing apparatus, to put the bungalow fire out

A man and a dog have been rescued from a fire that left parts of the bungalow completely destroyed.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 12:36 GMT to the property on Garston Drive, Watford.

Four crews from Watford, Garston and Rickmansworth attended. It was all put out about an hour later, the fire service confirmed.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious and all residents were "safe and well".

Garston Fire Station said via Twitter that one of its recruits saved his "first pet".