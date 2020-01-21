Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption All those injured in the incident had been treated and were "at home recovering", the surgery said

A man who was arrested after people were attacked at a GP surgery has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Thames Valley Police said two members of staff and three members of the public were injured in the incident at Parkside Medical Centre in Bletchley on Monday.

The surgery has remained closed but is due to reopen on Wednesday.

In a statement the practice said all those injured had been treated and were "at home recovering".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The surgery is due to reopen on Wednesday

Emergency crews were called to the GP surgery in Whalley Drive at about 09:00 GMT.

In a post on its Facebook page the surgery said eight people had been injured in the "major incident".

The medical centre thanked its staff "for going above and beyond" as well as the police and ambulance service for their "prompt response and ongoing support".

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the man arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults had been sectioned but the force's investigation was "ongoing".