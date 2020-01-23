Image copyright PA Media Image caption Physiotherapist Phil Edwards worked at Watford FC in the 1990s

Sixteen people have made reports against a former Watford FC physiotherapist who died while on bail over an alleged child sex offence.

Phil Edwards was arrested on 31 May on suspicion of sexual activity with a boy and was found dead on 17 June.

Hertfordshire Police has since been contacted by 16 people who have made complaints about Mr Edwards, The Athletic reported.

The force said it is "unable to investigate further" due to his death.

Mr Edwards was a physiotherapist at Watford FC in the 1990s.

The club was first notified of allegations relating to the 60-year-old in June and has since been conducting an internal investigation, as well as co-operating with the police.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/GETTY IMAGES Image caption The club said it had provided individuals with guidance and signposting to support services

Mr Edwards was arrested on 31 May as the police investigated an allegation of sexual activity with a teenage boy and abuse of a position of trust at an address in Watford on 26 May.

He was released on bail pending further inquiries but was found dead in 17 June. Police said they were not treating his death as suspicious.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "After exploring any available lines of inquiry, the investigation has now been brought to a close.

"As the man is now deceased, we are unable to investigate further.

"A further 16 reports have since been made to police against the man. These have been recorded and advice given to complainants."

The force said it will "review further" if any other reports are made.

Watford FC said it was committed to providing support and guidance to any possible victims.

The club added it had provided affected individuals with guidance and signposting to support services.