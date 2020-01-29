Image copyright MKC Image caption The artist's impressions of how the upgraded estate will look

Plans to regenerate a 1960s housing estate whose own residents voted to demolish it have been revealed.

Serpentine Court on the Lakes Estate in Milton Keynes was the first area to hold a residents' ballot as part of a £1bn upgrade to council homes in the town.

Plans to redevelop it, and improve the wider estate, are due to be submitted for planning permission in February.

The proposals include 589 new homes, of which 306 will be council houses.

A community hub and retail facilities are also planned.

Detailed proposals

Milton Keynes Council wants to redevelop Serpentine Court as part of a wider plan to upgrade seven council estates in the next 15 years.

In November 2018, 93% of 206 residents voted for it to be razed.

Image caption Residents have voted to demolish flats like this at Serpentine Court

Since then, the local authority has worked with residents and community representatives to develop detailed proposals.

The plans have been approved by the council's regeneration committee, with building work expected to start towards the end of this year.

The first phase will involve building new homes, and then Serpentine Court will be demolished and more new homes built in phase two.

Emily Darlington, Milton Keynes Council's cabinet member for the public realm, said she was "very happy" work was starting on the Lakes, with progress also under way at Fullers Slade.

Discussions were also taking place over the future of Netherfield, Stantonbury and Bradville, she said.

A similar ballot took place for the Fullers Slade Estate in November with 55% of residents voting for refurbishment of council houses. Demolition was not an option on the ballot paper.

Image copyright YourMK Image caption Serpentine Court as it looked in 1975