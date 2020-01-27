Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) and Dom Ansah (right) died after being attacked at a party

Five people have pleaded not guilty to murdering two teenagers who were stabbed at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, died after being attacked at the party in Milton Keynes on 19 October.

Two other people were seriously injured in the attack.

At Luton Crown Court, the five defendants denied two counts of murder and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They are due to face trial on 21 April.

The defendants are: Clayton Barker, 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley; Charlie Chandler, 22, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley; Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed address; and a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.