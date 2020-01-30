Image caption The Bedfordshire officers will be "formally reviewed by their head of department"

Two police officers have been disciplined after one of them used incapacitant spray while arresting an innocent young black man.

A stop and search took place in Luton on 10 October 2018 as Bedfordshire Police had "intelligence" the man may have been dealing drugs, the IOPC said.

The officers did not explain to the man why he had been stopped before trying to restrain him, its report said.

He was released after no drugs were found.

In a report, the Independent Office for Police for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "The officers attempted to restrain the man within seconds of speaking to him, and without explaining what they were stopping him for.

"He resisted their restraint, and repeatedly asked what he had done wrong.

"Without providing an explanation, the officers attempted to handcuff him, and one of the officers deployed their incapacitant spray."

'Poor aftercare'

While the IOPC said there was "insufficient evidence to suggest the man was treated differently on the basis of his race", it said there was "an opportunity for learning for both officers".

The report said the officers "appeared to be lacking an understanding as to why their actions could have been perceived to be discriminatory".

The IOPC concluded one officer had a case to answer for misconduct over the stop and search and level of force used.

Bedfordshire Police determined the second officer had a case to answer for misconduct regarding the "poor aftercare" the man received after the use of incapacitant spray.

Both officers will receive "management action" and will be "formally reviewed by their head of department", the report said.

