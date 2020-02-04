Image copyright Lesley Gordon Image caption Lucy Sessions was a "caring, gentle person", her mother Lesley Gordon said

A mother has criticised the punishment given to two officers called to help her daughter who was found dead after they failed to wake her.

Lucy Sessions, 22, died at her home in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, after police attended for a welfare check.

The officers faced "management action" for misconduct after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) probe.

"I don't think it's disciplinary action at all, it was just like having a chat over a cup of tea," said Lesley Gordon.

"It was brushed over."

The officers visited Ms Sessions' home on 18 August 2017 following a call that she was "threatening to kill herself".

They heard her snoring and were unable to wake her, so left "believing there was no risk to life".

The pair returned four hours later, and could not hear her snoring. They tried to enter but did not have an enforcer - a forcible entry tool.

Medics pronounced her dead soon after police gained entry, the watchdog said.

Lucy was a keen musician and would sing and play her own music, her mother said

The IOPC found both officers had a case to answer for misconduct, for breaches of professional standards.

The first officer was found to have committed misconduct for failing to ensure they had the correct equipment ready to gain entry.

The second was found to have committed misconduct for failing to prompt the other officer to ensure they had the correct equipment.

Ms Gordon, 52, said she was "disappointed" in the officers.

"If you heard someone snoring through a double glazed window and could only see their feet and could not wake them, why would you walk away?" she said.

'Tragic case'

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: "The actions of some of the officers and staff involved fell below the standard expected."

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "As a result of this tragic case, Thames Valley Police has now made enforcers readily available at Aylesbury police station.

"Further, our armed response vehicles and proactive roads policing vehicles both now carry enforcers at all times."

An inquest into Ms Sessions' death delivered a narrative conclusion. The cause of her death could not be conclusively explained.