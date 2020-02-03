Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption The crash happened on Shillington Road, near Lower Stondon

A driver has been arrested after a cyclist died following a crash on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Shillington Road, near Lower Stondon in Bedfordshire.

The collision happened between a blue Mercedes C320 and the cyclist, which were travelling in the same direction, at about 20:10 GMT.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Sgt James Thorne said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this time, and we are working to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"We would like to speak with witnesses who saw either the cyclist, or the blue Mercedes convertible, prior to the incident."