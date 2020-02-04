Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The attack happened near Watford FC's Vicarage Road stadium

A man who repeatedly stabbed a woman who refused requests to marry him has been jailed for 18 years.

Khaled Ahmed, 39, also stabbed the woman's nephew and a taxi driver who showed "extreme bravery" as he tried to protect the woman in Watford on 3 July.

St Albans Crown Court heard the woman's marriage rejections "gave rise to threats of violence" from Ahmed.

Ahmed, of St Albans, stabbed the woman nine times. He admitted wounding with intent and possessing a knife.

Stefan Weidmann, prosecuting, said it was Bangladeshi-born Ahmed's "fervent hope" to marry the woman in order to legalise his right to stay in the UK.

After she refused the woman, her nephew and Ahmed met at a restaurant in Vicarage Road where they agreed a plan for her to repay £5,400 Ahmed had given her, the court heard.

But the court was told that when outside Ahmed lunged at the nephew, stabbed his right thigh, and as he went to grab the knife the nephew suffered serious injuries to his fingers.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The attack happened in the early hours of 3 July

Ahmed then stabbed the woman nine times, inside and outside the restaurant. She spent 16 days in hospital after the attack.

Mr Weidmann said taxi driver Anwar Hussen ran after the pair, "got between them" and then "put his palms onto the defendant's middle to prevent further attack".

'Could have died'

Mr Hussen himself was stabbed in the torso, and Judge Michael Kay said: "He demonstrated extreme bravery in stepping in between the defendant and the woman victim.

"It was circumstances where he could have been killed. He acted entirely out of altruism."

Defending, William Ryan said Ahmed, of Grenadier Close, "does not accept his intention was to legalise his status by marrying her. He wanted the money repaid".

Judge Kay said: "This was a horrific, extremely violent attack. It was entirely unprovoked and left two people with very severe injuries, which have been life-changing."