Duxford artist Renato Niemis helps honour St Albans Kings Road WW1 dead
An artist who designed a memorial sculpture for missing US warplanes has agreed to create a World War One tribute in a suburban English street.
Residents of Kings Road in St Albans, wanted to remember the street's 15 men who died in the 1914-1918 conflict.
They contacted Renato Niemis, who created Counting the Cost at the Imperial War Museum at Duxford, "on the off-chance".
He told them it was a "subject close to his heart" and he was "happy to help".
The Kings Road Memorial Fund is trying to raise £5,000 to have it in place by the end of the year.
A spokeswoman for the fund said it was thought their street suffered the "highest number of losses of any" in the city, but there was no tribute.
Judy Sutton, who has lived there for 33 years, said the idea came when she was an an exhibition by a local historian and she noted down the high number of names of the dead who had lived on her street.
'Human cost'
The men, aged between 16 and 38, include three men from one family.
Niemis designed the memorial sculpture featuring 52 glass panels for Sir Norman Foster's American Air Museum, which is part of the Imperial War Museum at Duxford, Cambridgeshire.
"I emailed him on the off chance and got a message back saying it was just the kind of thing he'd like to be involved with," said Mrs Sutton.
Niemis said it "should be reflective on the human cost of war" and "as it is a community initiative and a subject close to my heart I am only too happy to help".
Mrs Sutton said the memorial will be made from corten - a "kind of rusty metal" which "represents the earth and the trenches".
"We hope it will be a lasting memorial that will still be there 100 years from now for the next generation," she said.
Who will be commemorated?
Judy Sutton said their criteria for including a name was "very loose" but it was "suggested that we try to include rather than exclude".
She said there were "some anomalies", but "if they had family members in Kings Road at the time they died serving their country" they would be included:
- William T Hunt, died aged 38, - 2, Kings Rd
- John Hunt, 21, - 3, Kings Rd
- Arthur William Peters, 30, - 7, Kings Rd
- William Ashby, 23, - 8, Kings Rd
- Charles E Burridge, 34, - 15, Kings Rd
- Archie Faulder, 20, - 17, Kings Rd
- William P Hart, 23, - 21, Kings Rd
- Henry C Hart, 26, - 21, Kings Rd
- Ernest Hart, 32, - 21, Kings Rd
- John Coleman, 16, - 25, Kings Rd
- Alfred Foster, 36, - 31, Kings Rd
- Edward Atkins, 29, - 39, Kings Rd
- Arthur W Day - 46, Kings Rd (severely injured 1917, died 1922)
- Percy Cox, 25, - 55, Kings Rd
- Fred Henry, 19, - 61, Kings Rd
