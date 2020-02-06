Image copyright St. Lawrence's Church Image caption The oldest bell dates from the Restoration of Charles II in 1660

Century-old church bells are set to peal for the first time in 30 years on Valentine's Day.

The four existing bells at St Lawrence Church, Steppingley, Bedfordshire, have been refurbished, retuned and are being rehung.

They will be joined by two further tuned bells.

Marcus Webb, from the church, said the "enthusiasm" of volunteers to get the work done had been "awe-inspiring".

Image copyright St. Lawrence's Church Image caption St Lawrence Church was rebuilt in 1859 and restored in 1912

One of the bells dates from the Restoration of Charles II in 1660, and three from the early 1880s.

Mr Webb said: "All this is thanks to an ambitious scheme based on a legacy by local historian and churchman Andrew Underwood and the very generous financial and practical support of the bell-ringing fraternity, all at no financial cost to the church.

"The enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge of a stalwart band of volunteers has been awe-inspiring, as has the support of the Keltec Trust and the Bedfordshire and Biggleswade Associations of Church Bell Ringers."

A bell blessing Service is taking place on 10 February at 19:30 GMT.