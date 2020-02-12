Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption A Peugeot looked like it had gone backwards into the building at Braziers Quay, Bishop's Stortford

Residents of a block of flats had to leave their homes after a car crashed into the building.

Emergency crews were called to Braziers Quay, Bishop's Stortford at about 16:05 GMT on Tuesday after a Peugeot collided with the building.

Hertfordshire Police said some residents were evacuated "as a precaution" while "extensive damage" was assessed.

"No-one is believed to have been seriously injured," a spokesman said.

Sawbridgeworth Fire Station, which sent a crew to join the Bishop's Stortford appliance, tweeted that the area was made safe and a "structural engineer attended to assess damage".

Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption It was reported that the crash caused "extensive damage", police said.