Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Lotz was found with head injuries outside her home

A woman's "visceral hatred" of her untidy, hoarding next-door-neighbour led her to kill her with a garden spade, a court has heard.

Debby Foxwell, 40, is accused of the murder of Louise Lotz, 64, in Welwyn Garden City in August 2019.

At St Albans Crown Court, prosecutor Alan Blake said: "It was a sustained, brutal and merciless attack."

Ms Foxwell denies murder, but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court heard after a row in their back gardens, Ms Foxwell grabbed a spade from her garden shed.

She then kicked opened the front door of Ms Lotz's home and used the spade to smash a television and laptop.

Ms Lotz, who was calling the police, had been hiding but then ran outside to another neighbour's home shouting: "Help me, help me!"

The court was told Ms Foxwell followed and attacked her.

'Swiftly deteriorated'

Opening the case, Mr Blake said: "The sustained ferocity of the attack and the number of blows make it plain she intended to kill her and she succeeded in doing so."

The jury heard Ms Lotz had lived on Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, before Ms Foxwell moved into the road in 2014.

Mr Brake said: "Initially relations were cordial, but they swiftly deteriorated."

From 2015 onwards, disputes between the pair were frequently reported to the police by both parties.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ms Lotz lived in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City

Ms Foxwell was prosecuted for assault and criminal damage in 2016 against Ms Lotz.

On 23 July last year, Community Protection Warning Notices were issued to both women banning them from harassing, trespassing or taking photographs of each other.

The prosecution said Ms Foxwell "blamed Louise Lotz, rightly or wrongly, for not being able to sell her property".

Mr Blake said the defendant's "visceral hatred of Louise Lotz intensified".

Ms Lotz's lodger, Liam Graham, told the jury: "The house was a shambles. Louise was a bit of a hoarder. The house was a mess. The rear garden was hardly tended to."

Mr Graham said he saw Ms Foxwell attack Ms Lotz.

He said: "I was close enough to hear everything. I was screaming at her to stop. I tried to intervene once. She turned and said 'You best stay out of the way if you know what's good for you.'"

The trial continues.

