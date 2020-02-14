Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Debby Foxwell denies murdering her next-door neighbour

A woman accused of killing her next-door neighbour with a spade sent a police officer a WhatsApp message saying she would "smash her head in", a court has heard.

Debby Foxwell, 40, is accused of murdering Louise Lotz, 64, in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in August.

A jury has heard Ms Foxwell was in a long, bitter dispute with Ms Lotz.

Ms Foxwell denies murder, but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

St Albans Crown Court previously heard former councillor Ms Lotz was "a bit of a hoarder" and Ms Foxwell believed the state of her neighbour's home on Fordwich Road was the reason she could not sell her own.

Jurors were told there had been bad feeling between the women for years and after a row in their back gardens on the evening of 24 August, Ms Foxwell grabbed a spade from her shed and later attacked Ms Lotz.

Ms Lotz suffered a fractured skull and died from a "severe traumatic head injury".

A statement was read to the court from PC Tim Hobman, who had been best friends with Ms Foxwell's husband Paul who died from cancer in 2016, and knew both women.

He said on the night of the killing Ms Foxwell sent him a WhatsApp message in which she said Ms Lotz had called the police in a dispute over their boundaries.

PC Hobman received another message from her, which he opened at about 22:30 BST, which read: "When will it stop? When I have smashed her head in - that's when."

He said even if he had read it earlier it would not have occurred to him that it was a genuine threat.

"Debby could fly off the handle at the slightest thing," PC Hobman said.

"I told Paul he should consider leaving her. Paul clearly loved her and she was not like that all the time. I promised Paul I would look out for her."

The officer described Ms Lotz as a "typical nosey neighbour" who was "not hostile".

The trial continues.