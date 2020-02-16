Image caption The train was struck near this level crossing close to Royston, Hertfordshire

A train has been taken out of service for repairs after being hit by a tree during Storm Dennis.

Thameslink said the 06:41 GMT service from Cambridge to Potters Bar was struck near a level crossing close to Royston, Hertfordshire, at about 07:30.

The line was blocked while Network Rail engineers removed the tree but reopened at 08:45.

A spokesman for Thameslink said there were no injuries but that the train sustained "light damage".

It was taken to the depot for repairs after reaching its destination.

"Our customer advice is that if a journey is not essential, it is safest not to travel today," he added.

Network Rail apologised for any disruption but said its teams were working "tirelessly" to keep passengers moving.

Chris Gee, head of operations delivery for Network Rail's eastern region, said: "Just after 07:30, a train driver reported striking a tree near Ivy Farm level crossing which is on the line between Royston, and Ashwell and Morden.

"The tree was obstructing the railway line and, to allow Network Rail workers to safely remove the tree, trains on this line were temporarily stopped."