Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside a fast food restaurant in George Street, Luton, on New Year's Day

A man has admitting dousing a homeless man with accelerant and setting him on fire.

David Weir used a washing up liquid bottle to spray the liquid over the man before igniting it in Luton on 1 January, police said.

After he was arrested, the 53-year-old spat at a police officer and threatened to urinate on him.

At Luton Crown Court Weir, of Park Street, Luton, admitted GBH with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.

He is due to be sentenced on 2 April.

Bedfordshire Police said the homeless man had been sitting outside a fast food restaurant in George Street when he was attacked at about 16:15 GMT.

Members of the public extinguished the flames and the victim was taken to a specialist burns unit in Essex. He has since made a full recovery, police said.

Det Con Gary Hatton said: "Weir deliberately left home that day with a bottle full of accelerant, and used it to seriously endanger the life of another man.

"We are truly grateful for the intervention of those passers-by who, without fear for their own safety, put out the flames and saved the victim from further harm, then confronted Weir and remained at the scene until he was arrested."