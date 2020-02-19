Image copyright Google Image caption A 77-year-old man was robbed at Wellingborough's Eastfield Park

A 77-year-old man has been hit with his crutches before his mobility scooter was stolen.

He was robbed by three boys and a girl at Eastfield Park in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, between 18:20 and 18:40 GMT on Monday.

After hitting him, they chased his dog away and stole his red Invacare Leo scooter, which remains missing.

Police said the suspects were black and fled in the direction of Finedon Road. Officers are appealing for information.