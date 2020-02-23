M40 in Buckinghamshire closed after 'serious collision'
- 23 February 2020
The M40 in Buckinghamshire is closed in both directions after a "serious collision", Highways England has said.
Both carriageways are shut between J4 for High Wycombe and J5 for Stokenchurch while the air ambulance, police, paramedics and the fire service attend the scene.
Highways England said the road was closed for a "police-led incident".
Emergency services are working to release those who are stuck within the closure.