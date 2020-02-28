Image caption The final phase of the work features 94 social housing apartments and houses, which will be owned and managed by the council

The completion of a £32m regeneration of an estate hit by riots in the 1990s is a "momentous day", a council said.

The final phase of work on Marsh Farm in Luton, which includes 83 apartments and 11 houses, has been officially unveiled by the Borough Council.

Previous phases began in 2016 and have seen the demolition of 1960s flats and the Purley Centre shopping precinct.

The council said the scheme had "completely transformed" the area, with new shops also being built.

plus play areas and parking

Image caption A plaque was unveiled at Anthony Jules Court - named after a local man who had been involved in the regeneration project

The estate had two nights of rioting involving about 500 people in July 1995 when police were attacked with petrol bombs, bottles and bricks. It followed four days of rioting in 1992.

The redevelopment, which has transformed the central area of the estate, was designed in partnership with residents, businesses and other key stakeholders.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The demolition of the Purley Centre and a block of flats started in November 2017

Image copyright Engie Image caption The first buildings to be completed at the regenerated Marsh Farm estate were 24 residential flats with six retail units

Labour councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing, said 60% of the redevelopment project's jobs were filled by people from in and around the town.

"They weren't just the labouring jobs - the brick laying - there are a lot of management jobs and those people have now got a very bright future," he said.

"It's homes, jobs, regeneration, making people feel proud of where they live.

"This is a momentous day not just for Marsh Farm but for the whole town."

Image caption Councillor Tom Shaw said it was about "making people feel proud of where they live"

Unveiling a plaque at Anthony Jules Court, the widow of Anthony Jules, who was a leading figure in the regeneration story, said it was "truly humbling" to think "future generations will be made aware of his legacy".

Image caption Police were attacked with petrol bombs, bottles and bricks in July 1995

