Image copyright LLA Image caption Tined soup, deodorant, and fizzy drinks are just some of the items redistributed to good causes

Snow globes, tinned soup and fruit were among an estimated 100,000 items confiscated from passengers at an airport and donated to a food bank.

Items, which also range from drinks to toiletries to gifts, have been redistributed from Luton Airport to local charities in Bedfordshire.

Luton Foodbank said due to its success they are accepting two deliveries a week.

The scheme began last year after a security worker came up with the idea.

Between January and July 2019, 41,207 items were donated and it is expected the figure for the whole year will top 100,000 when fully collated, an airport spokesman said.

Image copyright LLA Image caption The airport said it was "really proud" of Yanina (Yanni) Van Der Loggh for coming up with the idea

The spokesman said its security lane leader Yanina Van Der Logghe had visited a food bank and "was struck by the number of families struggling" which led to the scheme being set up.

Each security lane has a crate where confiscated items are placed and then collected.

The most-donated items included bottled water, spreads, jams and pastes over 100ml.

The food is handed out to people who use Luton Foodbank, but more luxury items, like snow globes, have been put in hampers which are sold to raise funds for the charity.

"It's been really good from the beginning and has gone far above our expectations," said Salma Khan from Luton Foodbank.

"It was such a shame items were going in the bin, but now we can give them to whoever needs them, including other charities.

"It has meant more work for us, but it's all been positive."

Image copyright LLA Image caption The idea started out as a pilot but food is now flying out the door to Luton Foodbank

More than 60% of the waste at the airport is recycled, with some unclaimed suitcases going to social services so "children in care or crisis have something to transport their belongings in" the airport said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk