Luton toddler bus assault: 19-month-old girl 'hit by man'

  • 4 March 2020
Man on bus Image copyright Bedfordshire Police
Image caption Bedfordshire Police have asked the man captured on CCTV or anyone who knows him to get in touch with the force

A 19-month-old girl travelling on a bus with her mother was hit on the back of the head and shouted at by a man, police said.

The incident happened on the number 29 bus from Luton town centre to St Margaret's Avenue on 4 February.

Bedfordshire Police said the child had been crying while in a pushchair next to her mother.

"This is a truly shocking incident where a baby was assaulted on a bus in broad daylight," said PC Carolyn Hoare.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county."

The force has released CCTV images of a man it would like to speak to in relation to the assault.

