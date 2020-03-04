Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Bedfordshire Police have asked the man captured on CCTV or anyone who knows him to get in touch with the force

A 19-month-old girl travelling on a bus with her mother was hit on the back of the head and shouted at by a man, police said.

The incident happened on the number 29 bus from Luton town centre to St Margaret's Avenue on 4 February.

Bedfordshire Police said the child had been crying while in a pushchair next to her mother.

"This is a truly shocking incident where a baby was assaulted on a bus in broad daylight," said PC Carolyn Hoare.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county."

The force has released CCTV images of a man it would like to speak to in relation to the assault.