Image copyright Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council Image caption The sinkhole was found by a dog walker in Sappers Field, Wooburn, on Saturday

A 40ft (12m) deep sinkhole has appeared in the middle of a field.

The crater was first discovered by a dog walker in Sappers Field in Wooburn, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday but has since "doubled or trebled in size", the parish council said.

Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council clerk Malcolm Silver said an expert had told him the sinkhole was "still active" and was "getting bigger".

Mr Silver says a geological survey will be carried out in the next few days.

Image copyright Lesley James Image caption The crater's circumference is about 30ft (9m), Malcolm Silver said

"We have completely shut the park, sealed up all the gates, put signs up and put a security fence around the hole itself," he said.

"It's going to remain closed for a while as there could be other holes elsewhere.

"The sinkhole expert estimated it's about 40ft (12m) deep. He said it's still active and it's getting bigger."

Mr Silver said the park had previously been a brickworks before being used as a landfill site.

The site was later filled over and in 1975 topsoil was put on top and the land was turned into a park, Mr Silver said.