Britain's oldest poppy seller has died at the age of 104.

The Royal British Legion said Walter Randall, known as Wally, was "a remarkable man" who would be "greatly missed".

Mr Randall, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, joined the Royal Army Service Corp in 1940, serving in Egypt, Libya and Italy during World War Two.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council mayor Dave Bowater said he was "pretty devastated".

Mr Bowater, who presented Mr Randall with the title of honorary freeman of the parish last year, said: "He was wonderful. Once you met him you realised what a great guy he was."

Mr Randall had been a popular figure in Leighton Buzzard town centre since he sold his first poppy in 1966.

Speaking to the BBC in 2016, he said he sold poppies "to keep reminding us of past wars".

"It's terrible that we can't live together peacefully," he said.

The Royal British Legion said it believed Mr Randall, who had been both branch and club chairman for the legion in Leighton Buzzard, had been Britain's oldest poppy seller.

A spokeswoman said he had been "an exceptional ambassador for the legion and the Armed Forces community".

"He was a remarkable man and his service to his country and support for the legion over the years should be highly commended," she said.

"He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten."

Mr Bowater said the council would be considering a way of honouring Mr Randall in the town centre.