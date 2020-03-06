Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Xeneral Webster jumped on the prison officer's head "with both feet"

A man already jailed for killing a woman who he splashed with acid has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attacking a prison officer.

Xeneral Webster, 21, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent for the assault on the officer at the young offenders' institution (YOI) in Aylesbury, Bucks.

He was already serving an extended 20-year prison sentence for the manslaughter of bystander Joanne Rand.

Thames Valley Police described him as a "highly dangerous offender".

The force said the attack on the prison officer happened at HMYOI Aylesbury on 29 December 2018.

It said Webster was due to go outside for recreation, but attempted to go back to his cell, which was not permitted.

He climbed safety netting and when apprehended by a prison officer, a man aged 50, he assaulted him, causing him to fall to the floor.

Webster then "launched a sustained and violent attack, jumping on his head with both feet and repeatedly kicking him to the upper body and head", police said.

Image caption Webster attacked the prison officer at Her Majesty's Young Offenders' Institution in Aylesbury on 29 December 2018

The officer had "serious head and facial injuries" and has undergone multiple surgeries, including facial reconstruction.

It was unknown whether the officer would regain the sight in one eye and he was unable to return to work, police said.

Webster, formerly of Westway, west London, was also found guilty of another acid attack in March 2017 outside a cinema in Acton, west London.

He also admitted assault by beating and throwing urine at a prison officer's face at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire in August 2019 and slapping an another officer in the face on July 2018.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Joanne Rand's 19-year-old daughter died in a road accident in 2011, she had visited her grave on the day she was injured

Oxford Crown Court said he will serve a minimum term of 14 years for the life sentence.

Webster, also known as Xeneral Imiuru, splashed Ms Rand with sulphuric acid during a row with another man in June 2017.

Mother-of-three Ms Rand, who happened to be sitting on a bench nearby, died 11 days later.

Webster was jailed for her manslaughter in July 2018.