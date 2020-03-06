Image caption A suspicious device was found in a car on Dunstable Road, Luton

Homes and businesses in Luton have been evacuated and roads closed after a suspicious device was found in a car.

An explosives disposal team is at the scene in Dunstable Road and people are advised to avoid the area.

Bedfordshire Police said one man was arrested at the scene and a second man was arrested shortly afterwards in Brook Street.

Roads have been closed in the Bury Park area between Nadeem Plaza and Francis Street. Brook Street is also closed.

One local shop owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he had been ordered not to open his grocer business.

"It's a big shock," he said.

"You don't expect to come out in the morning and not open your business."

Image copyright Jaff Blaze Image caption The Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal team are present

Chaul End Community Centre has opened as a reception centre for the 50 people evacuated, Luton Borough Council said.

At the scene

By Toby Friedner, BBC Three Counties Radio

Image copyright Jaff Blaze Image caption Specialist equipment has been brought in to deal with the situation

I am standing next to Nadeem Plaza, which is one end of the cordon in the Bury Park area of Luton, where I can see half a dozen police vehicles and a number of police officers.

About 200 yards down Dunstable Road I can see the robot that the bomb disposal units use to disarm suspect devices.

It is at the back of a car that has got its boot open next to a bookmaker on Dunstable Road.

The road is completely clear and there is a cordon at either end. There are a number of people watching the activity.

