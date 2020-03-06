Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Luton Crown Court heard Donna Curle had repeatedly hit the seven-year-old while holding him under the water in a paddling pool

A woman who held the head of her best friend's young son under water while screaming "he is evil" has been jailed for two years.

Donna Curle, 42, from Muswell Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to assaulting the seven-year-old.

The court was told that in June 2018 she had held the child under water for 20 seconds and repeatedly hit him.

Judge Lynn Tayton heard the boy remains too scared to have a bath or play in the garden.

Curle had visited her friend and her three children at her home in a village south of Bedford on 9 June 2018.

Lips turned blue

They were playing in a paddling pool in the garden when the mother got out to go to the kitchen, prosecutor Kevin West told the court.

It was then she heard shouting and screams.

She looked out the window to see Curle, who had been drinking heavily, holding her son's head under the water.

The court heard the woman had dived into the pool to free the boy.

As she pulled her son's head above the water, she could see his lips had turned blue.

Curle then screamed: "I need to finish it - he's evil."

Self-harm

The court was told Curle was so drunk she has no memory of her actions.

Judge Tayton heard that the boy, now eight, has since been frightened to have a bath, sleep in his own bed or play in the garden.

He has started self-harming and his school life has been affected, the court heard.

On Friday, Curle pleaded guilty to assaulting the boy occasioning him actual bodily harm.

David Nathan, defending, said: "You are dealing with a decent woman who in a moment of madness did something she will regret for the rest of her life."