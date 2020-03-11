Image caption Houghton Regis Academy took over King's Houghton Middle School in 2012 and converted to a secondary school for years 7-11 in 2015

A trust responsible for a high school that is in special measures and due to close has apologised to pupils.

Houghton Regis Academy, run by The Greenwood Academies Trust, will shut on 31 August 2022.

A recent Ofsted inspection found the school had not improved since it was rated inadequate in January 2019.

Trust head Wayne Norrie said he was "very sorry" that children had "not had the best possible education".

'Unique situation'

The school, for 11 to 16 year olds, currently has about 280 pupils.

An Ofsted inspector said the trust had "not demonstrated the determination, capability or capacity to bring about vital improvements" since the last inspection.

Last week, the trust said it believed closure was "the only option". Mr Norrie met with pupils and parents on Tuesday as part of a "four-week listening period" where people are invited to talk about the closure plans.

One parent, who wanted to be known as Melissa, said: "There was no listening, all we were meant to do was sit there and listen to their excuses of how they've failed our children.

"Nobody will take any accountability for what's going on."

Chief executive Mr Norrie told the BBC he was "obviously very sorry that their children have not had the best possible education".

He added: "We are working very hard to rectify that and we are working very hard to support the children."

He said the school was in a "very unique situation" with regards to recruitment.

"This is an academy that actually has very low pupil numbers, [which] makes the recruitment of specialist staff very, very difficult, [and] makes the issue of recruitment itself very difficult," he said.

"We are very confident that we can provide a better standard of education for every child at Houghton Regis Academy, led by the recently appointed leadership team."

