Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Katheeskaran Thavarasa died from knife wounds at his flat in Hitchin

A man who believed he was Jesus and killed his best friend in a "frenzied" knife attack has been detained indefinitely.

Easwaran Sinnathurai, 25, stabbed Katheeskaran Thavarasa, 24, more than 80 times.

Sinnathurai, who admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility, called police and said he had killed his enemy, St Albans Crown Court heard.

A judge said it was "appropriate" to detain him at a mental health unit.

Prosecutor Claire Howell said the men had been close friends for 10 years with "absolutely no suggestion of a falling out".

'Fake Messiah'

At 00:15 on 23 April last year, Sinnathurai asked Mr Thavarasa if he could visit his home in Capswell Court, Hitchin, the court heard.

The victim refused because he had work the next morning, Ms Howell said.

Sinnathurai, who had taken cocaine, performed internet searches for "Fake Messiah", "Jesus" and "When will Jesus kill the fake Messiahs?" and went to the flat anyway.

Once there, he launched the fatal attack on Mr Thavarasa, destroying his windpipe with deep slash to the throat, the court heard.

Four days before the killing, Ms Howell said, the defendant, who had paranoid schizophrenia, told staff at Stevenage's Lister Hospital he was Jesus and that people were out to get him.

Mental health nurses said there was no thought of him harming himself or anyone else, the prosecutor said.

After hearing evidence from three psychiatrists, Judge Michael Kay QC ruled a restriction order was "necessary for the protection of the public".

"It is quite plain this terrible tragedy is entirely as a result of [the defendant's] mental disorder," he said.

Speaking for the defence, Julian Christopher QC, said: "It is a tragic case for the deceased and his family and for the defendant who knows he has killed a friend."

Sinnathurai, of Wilshere Crescent, had previously denied murder and entered a manslaughter plea which was later accepted by the prosecution.