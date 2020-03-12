Beds, Herts & Bucks

Coronavirus: East of England Ambulance Service paramedic tests positive

  • 12 March 2020
Ambulance Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The East of England Ambulance Service paramedic lives in Hertfordshire

A paramedic has tested positive for coronavirus, the NHS has said.

The chief medical officer has confirmed the further case of Covid-19 is a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service who lives in Hertfordshire.

An NHS spokesman said there were "well established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this".

"The NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation," he said.

There are now 460 confirmed cases in the UK - 387 in England.

In all, 27,476 people have been tested so far. Eight people have died.

