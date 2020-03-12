Coronavirus: East of England Ambulance Service paramedic tests positive
A paramedic has tested positive for coronavirus, the NHS has said.
The chief medical officer has confirmed the further case of Covid-19 is a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service who lives in Hertfordshire.
An NHS spokesman said there were "well established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this".
"The NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation," he said.
There are now 460 confirmed cases in the UK - 387 in England.
In all, 27,476 people have been tested so far. Eight people have died.
