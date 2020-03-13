Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The item, thought to be a cannonball, was removed from a construction site near Hitchin Road, Luton

Explosives experts were called to a construction site after a suspected cannonball was found.

A cordon was put up on Hitchin Road, Luton, after the discovery at about 10:30 GMT.

Bedfordshire Police said the explosive ordnance disposal team was called "as a precaution" to identify and remove the object.

The road was closed between Stopsley Way and Stockingstone Road, but has since re-opened.