'Cannonball' removed from Luton construction site
- 13 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Explosives experts were called to a construction site after a suspected cannonball was found.
A cordon was put up on Hitchin Road, Luton, after the discovery at about 10:30 GMT.
Bedfordshire Police said the explosive ordnance disposal team was called "as a precaution" to identify and remove the object.
The road was closed between Stopsley Way and Stockingstone Road, but has since re-opened.