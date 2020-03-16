Coronavirus: HMP Woodhill death inquest delayed 'until next year'
An inquest has been delayed until "next year" after the jury was dismissed because of fears over coronavirus.
Milton Keynes Coroner's Court was due to start the hearing into the death of Mark Culverhouse who was an inmate at HMP Woodhill.
Coroner Tom Osborne said he was happy to proceed without a jury.
But the legal representative for the family said they could not rule out a legal challenge to his conclusions.
Mr Osborne said that "as a leader" he could not risk the health of the jurors.
Speaking before Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others, the coroner said he "could not ask them" to sit so close to one another for three weeks.
Mr Osborne also said that should one of the jurors display any coronavirus symptoms, the inquest would have to be adjourned for at least seven days while they self-isolated.
Mr Culverhouse, 29, died in hospital on 24 April.
The The Coroners and Justice Act 2009 states that inquests into a death in custody require a jury.
The Times reported that emergency legislation set to be introduced this week would mean "the requirement for coroners to hold jury inquests will be lifted".
But the legal representative for Mr Culverhouse's family said they "could not guarantee" any conclusion would not be challenged because the legislation had not come into force yet.
Mr Osborne said he would adjourn the inquest until "sometime in the near future, most likely next year".
