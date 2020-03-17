Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Kellie Sutton died three days after being found unconscious at home

A mum-of-three sent her abusive boyfriend a text reading "this is your fault" before taking her own life, an inquest has heard.

Kellie Sutton, 30, was found unconscious at the home she shared with partner Steven Gane in Welwyn Garden City on 23 August 2017.

Hatfield Coroner's Court heard Gane, who was later jailed for his controlling and coercive behaviour, had bullied and abused Ms Sutton.

He also assaulted her, the court heard.

The inquest was told of Ms Sutton had spoken to friends of Gane's violence, temper and paranoia over other men during their five-month relationship.

His abuse included smashing her head against a table, and police were called to their home in the weeks before her death when neighbours heard banging and shouting.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Steven Gane was jailed for four years and three months in 2018

On 23 August, Gane left Ms Sutton's home for work and at about 06:00 there were phone and text exchanges between the pair, the court heard.

Shortly after 08:00 Gane returned home but phoned 999 when he got there and was told how to perform CPR on Ms Sutton, who was unconscious.

She died three days later.

Shortly before she was found, the court heard, Ms Sutton sent a text to Gane saying: "Hope you feel bad, for this is your fault, you told me to do everyone a favour so that's what I shall do.

"Hope your life's better without me."

In March 2018 Gane was also found guilty assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating and jailed for four years and three months.

The inquest continues.

Links to sources of help and information is availablevia the BBC Action Line page.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk