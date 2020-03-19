Image copyright Ragdolly Annas Image caption Ragdolly Annas, based in Milton Keynes, planned the live music session for toddlers who could not attend

A music and rhyme group for toddlers which live-streamed a session for self-isolating families found it was joined by children from across Europe.

Ragdolly Annas, based in Milton Keynes, turned to the internet to broadcast a 30-minute video for parents who could not attend in person.

It was joined by more than 2,000 viewers - with families from Denmark, Italy and around the UK tuning in.

Co-owner Anna Varone-Johnson said: “It's been a much-needed energy boost.”

Mrs Varone-Johnson started the group with co-owner Anna Everington nine years ago. It brings music and rhyme to children up to the age of five in Milton Keynes and south Bedfordshire.

They normally entertain between 25 and 35 children through daily drop-in activities.

A session will now be broadcast live every day at 10:30 GMT on the group’s Facebook page, with plans to pre-record some if staff are unable to do it.

The group decided to post a live video online on Wednesday after government advice calling for an end to social gatherings in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“[On Tuesday] when I woke up I felt rubbish - a bit down about the whole coronavirus situation and I wondered how we would recover from it, even as a small business," Mrs Varone-Johnson said.

“It’s out of our control. But then I thought: 'We’re all in this together.'

“If we can make people’s lives easier for just half an hour, it’s worth it.”

She said the session is a fun music and rhyme sing-a-long where “daily house items like wooden spoons and tea towels have replaced our usual props".

Comments to the live stream started to come in from Italy and Denmark, and from different parts of the UK.

Viewers who are isolating with little children praised the session for being upbeat and cheerful in the current climate.

Mrs Varone-Johnson, who presents the video from her front room, said: “Small children are very resilient but completely dependent on their parents to feel safe.

“My worry is for the children with additional needs who find it hard to adapt to change and know things are different at the moment.

“We have a duty of care to customers and our own families. But we love what we do.”

