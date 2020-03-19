Image copyright PA Image caption The two men and two women were in hospital with underlying health conditions and tested positive for Covid-19

Four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at hospitals in Buckinghamshire.

Two of the patients were in their late 60s and two were over 80 years old. All had underlying health issues.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust (BHT) said two were being treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury and two at Wycombe Hospital.

In a statement, it said: "The families have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

"The two men and two women were admitted with underlying health conditions and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19."

There have been 31 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

