Image copyright St Albans City Council

Two museums in an historic city are to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

St Albans Museum and Gallery, which opened in June 2018, and the city's Verulamium Museum will shut for the foreseeable future from 17:00 GMT.

The local council said it made the "difficult" decision "in light of the government guidance and recent announcements".

It said the museums' team would monitor the situation and reopen the sites as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the government announced schools in the UK would shut from Friday, and the council said it no longer needed to keep the museums open for educational services.

The museum and gallery offers displays, exhibitions and events while the Verulamium Museum is a specialist Roman museum visited by more than 30,000 children a year. The medieval Clock Tower will also remain closed.

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, who is responsible for community and leisure, said both museums formed a "vital part of our educational and cultural offer" and it was closing them "with a heavy heart".

He added that the city's stories and objects would continue to be shared on online platforms.